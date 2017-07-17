Bobby Flay Restaurant Announces Plans To Go Public In Mini-IPO

Bobby's Burger Palace, the restaurant co-created by celebrity chef Bobby Flay, announced its intention Monday to go public in a $15 million Regulation A+ offering. Under a Regulation A+ offering, the company can offer shares to the general public, not just accredited investors. "While a traditional public offering is generally reserved for large institutional investors and only the clients of the investment bank, we are taking advantage of new SEC regulations to level the playing field for all investors to participate concurrently in our IPO," said Laurence Kretchmer, managing partner at Bobby's Burger Palace. The company plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange's small cap equity market under the symbol "FLAY." TriPoint Global Equities, LLC will be the lead bookrunner on the offering.
