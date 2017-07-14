Boeing's Stock Rally Adds More To Dow Than J.P. Morgan's Decline Erases

The gain in Boeing Co.'s stock in premarket trade Friday after an analyst upgrade would add more to the price of the Dow Jones Industrial Average than the selloff in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. shares would erase. Boeing's stock rose $1.77, or 0.9%, ahead of the open, after J.P. Morgan upgraded the aerospace giant to overweight from neutral. The stock's price gain would add about 12.1 points to the price of the Dow. Meanwhile, J.P. Morgan Chase's stock slumped $1.50, or 1.6%, after the banking giant beat second-quarter profit and revenue expectations, but missed on net interest income and as trading revenue declined. That would shave about 10.3 points off the Dow. E-mini Dow futures were up 3 points in recent trade.
