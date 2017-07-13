Live: President Trump tours Les Invalides with French President Emmanuel Macron

On Our Radar

J.C. Penney Opening Toy Shops In All Of Its Stores

By Tonya Garcia Markets MarketWatch Pulse

J.C. Penney Co. Inc. said Thursday that it will open toy shops in all of its bricks-and-mortar locations. The shops will be located next to the Disney Collection , and will feature dolls, board games and more from companies like Hasbro Inc. and Mattel Inc. . The company has doubled its online toy assortment in the last year, adding new categories like bicycles and outdoor trampolines, in order "to compete with pure e-commerce rivals," the company said. The new toy shops are also an effort to "explore new merchandise categories and differentiate its business." J.C. Penney shares are up 1.3% in premarket trading, but down 44.4% for the year so far. The S&P 500 index is up 9.1% for 2017 to date.

