WATCH: Trump, French President Macron hold press conference

More | Dismiss

On Our Radar

ECB's Draghi To Attend Fed's Jackson Hole Conference For First Time In 3 Years: WSJ

By MarketWatch Markets MarketWatch Pulse

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi is scheduled to address the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole conference in August, marking his first speech at the high-profile gathering in three years, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. The speech is expected to provide a further sign the ECB has growing confidence in the eurozone economy, the report said. The speech would come less than two weeks ahead of the ECB's Sept. 7 policy meeting. According to the report, ECB officials say the bank is likely to signal at that meeting that its asset-buying program will be gradually wound down in 2018.

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.