ECB's Draghi To Attend Fed's Jackson Hole Conference For First Time In 3 Years: WSJ

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi is scheduled to address the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole conference in August, marking his first speech at the high-profile gathering in three years, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. The speech is expected to provide a further sign the ECB has growing confidence in the eurozone economy, the report said. The speech would come less than two weeks ahead of the ECB's Sept. 7 policy meeting. According to the report, ECB officials say the bank is likely to signal at that meeting that its asset-buying program will be gradually wound down in 2018.
