Torrid Seeks To Raise Up To $100 Million In Initial Public Offering

Plus-sized women's apparel retailer Torrid Inc. filed for an initial public offering to raise up to $100 million, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing late Monday. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, and Jefferies are listed among the underwriters for the offering. Torrid plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "CURV". In the fiscal year ended Jan. 28, Torrid reported sales of $640.2 million and a loss of $29.1 million. The retailer was spun off in 2015 from Hot Topic, which was taken private by Sycamore Partners back in 2013.
