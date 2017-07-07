On Our Radar

Gold Prices Down a Fifth Week In a Row; Silver Drops To Lowest In Over a Year

By Myra P. Saefong Markets MarketWatch Pulse

Gold prices fell Friday to finish at their lowest level since March as upbeat monthly data on U.S. jobs supported expectations for at least one more interest-rate hike from the Federal Reserve this year. August gold dropped $13.60, or 1.1%, to settle at $1,209.70 an ounce. Prices fell about 2.6% for the week. Sister metal silver took a much larger dive, with the September contract losing 55.8 cents, or 3.5%, to $15.425 an ounce--the lowest finish in more than a year.

