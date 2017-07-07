On Our Radar

Euro Pushed To Intraday High After U.S. Jobs Report

The euro briefly hit intraday high against the U.S. dollar Friday after the release of the U.S. jobs report for June. The shared currency climbed to $1.1441 after the Labor Department's report that 222,000 new jobs were created in June, outstripping expectations of 180,00 in a MarketWatch survey of economists. The unemployment rate rose to 4.4% from 4.3% as more people searched for work. The euro traded around $1.1411 just before the report, and eventually returned to $1.1421, not far from late Thursday's level. The U.S. Dollar Index was up 0.1% at 95.86.

