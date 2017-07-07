Argentina slaps embattled firm Odebrecht with 1-year bid ban

Argentina is banning the embattled Brazilian construction conglomerate Odebrecht from bidding on public works projects in the country for 12 months.

Continue Reading Below

The announcement published Friday in the government's official bulletin cites ongoing corruption investigations of bribes Odebrecht paid in Argentina and elsewhere.

Odebrecht is a key focus of the so-called Car Wash kickback scandal, which also involves Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras.

Earlier this year Odebrecht executives acknowledged to U.S. prosecutors that they paid bribes to officials in 10 Latin American two African nations in exchange for contracts with local governments.

About $35 million in bribes were paid in Argentina.