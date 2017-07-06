Why Frontier Communications Corp. Shares Fell 11.5% in June

What happened

Shares of Frontier Communications (NASDAQ: FTR) fell 11.5% in June 2017, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

So what

The regional telecom didn't have much market-moving news last month, but The Wall Street Journal analyzed Frontier's ability to service its dividend payments in the future. That article sparked negative chatter around Frontier, ironically driving share prices down and the effective dividend yield up by more than 10%.

Now what

Frontier's share prices have plunged 77% lower over the last 52 weeks, so the dividend remains generous with an effective forward-looking yield of 14% -- even after May's 60% payout cut.

That being said, even the new, low payout must be fed with nearly $300 million of cash per year. Frontier's trailing free cash flows stand at $560 million right now, leaving little room for management's planned debt reduction strategy once the dividend checks have been mailed.

This is a falling knife, not a tasty buy-in discount. Frontier shares don't belong anywhere near my own portfolio, and I would recommend that you follow my lead on this.

Anders Bylund has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.