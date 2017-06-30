Multiple People Shot At a Bronx Hospital: Reports

Multiple people have been shot at Bronx Lebanon Hospital in New York City, according to numerous reports. Shots were reported at around 3 p.m. Eastern Time near the hospital at 173rd Street and Grand Concourse in the Mt. Eden section of the Bronx, according to CBS News. The NYPD tweeted that they were responding to a "shooting incident," and warning people to avoid the area around 1650 Grand Concourse. Recent reports, including on CNN, indicated that a manhunt was under way for a suspect. This is a developing story, so please return for further details.
