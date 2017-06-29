Greece plotting return to markets with or without ECB

Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos says his country will return to markets regardless of whether it receives support from the European Central Bank's bond buying program.

Tsakalotos said qualifying for the ECB's quantitative easing program would have a largely "symbolic" effect.

Greece is eyeing a return to international bond markets for the second time since the country lost access in 2010 and had to seek successive bailouts from other eurozone countries and the International Monetary Fund.

Tsakalotos spoke at a financial conference near Athens on Thursday.

Klaus Regling, head of the eurozone fanancial rescue fund, also said Greece was poised to return to the market, but blamed delays on an "unfortunate reversal of the reform process" in the early stages of the current left-wing government.