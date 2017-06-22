In major blow to Brazil, US suspends meat product imports

The United States says it is halting all imports of Brazilian beef because of safety concerns.

The decision by U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue represents a major blow to Brazil, which is one of the world's largest exporters of meat products.

In a Thursday statement, Perdue says that since March, U.S. inspectors have refused entry to 11 percent of Brazilian fresh beef products, about 1.9 million pounds.

Perdue says the rejection rate is much higher than the 1 percent for rejected products arriving from other countries. He says the suspension will remain in place until Brazil's agricultural ministry takes corrective action.

Brazilian officials have not commented.

The decision comes just months after Brazil announced an investigation into inspectors who allegedly accepted bribes to allow expired meats stay on sale.