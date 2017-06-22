Amazon Joins The Board Of The Sports & Fitness Industry Association

The Sports & Fitness Industry Association said Thursday that Amazon.com Inc. has joined the board of directors, represented by Fouzan Mansuri, the director for sports and fitness at the e-commerce giant. The Sports & Fitness Industry Association is the global trade association for manufacturers, retailers and marketers in the sports products and fitness industry. This is an interim appointment, but Amazon will be included for election to a three-year term during the annual election in the fall. Other board members include Jason LaRose, president of North America for Under Armour Inc. and Sal LaRocca, president of global operations and merchandising for the NBA. Nike Inc. will begin selling certain merchandise directly on Amazon, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. Amazon shares are nearly flat in Thursday trading, but up 33.6% for the year so far. The S&P 500 index is up 8.8% for 2017 to date.
