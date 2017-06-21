Vermont senators reach deal on legal pot, but fate uncertain

Vermont Senate negotiators have reached a deal with the governor's office to legalize the recreational use of marijuana in the state, but the fate of the proposal still rests with Republicans in the House, a state senator said Wednesday.

Negotiators addressed the concerns expressed by Republican Gov. Phil Scott when be vetoed the bill last month that would have made Vermont the ninth state in the country to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, Democratic Sen. Dick Sears said Wednesday.

"We just met with the governor, he's happy," said Sears, who has worked on the issue in the Senate. "We've come to an agreement. It's a bill that he'll sign if we can get it to him."

But the fate of the proposal that would be the first in the country passed by a legislative body rather than via referendum lies in the hands of the minority Republican members of the House whose votes are needed to suspend the rules so the revised marijuana proposal could be considered during the Legislature's current veto-session.

"I don't think anyone has an illusion that it won't eventually pass, but why do we have to do it now?" House Minority Leader Don Turner, a Republican, said Wednesday. But the Republican caucus has not yet voted on whether to allow a vote on the marijuana proposal.

When Scott vetoed the bill last month he said he was not philosophically opposed to marijuana legalization, but he had concerns about public safety, children's health and how to measure impaired drivers.

Sears said the new version of the proposal addressed those concerns by, for example, creating misdemeanor crimes with no jail times for people using marijuana in a vehicle with children present.

Turner and Sears both say that even if the bill isn't passed now, the Legislature can take it up when lawmakers return in January and it can be passed in time to have the same effective date, currently slated for July 1, 2018.

The proposal would legalize recreational use of marijuana effective on July 1, 2018. It would also create a commission that would develop plans to regulate marijuana.

This story has been corrected to say the proposed effective date is July 1, 2018, not 2019.