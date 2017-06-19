Number Of Presumed Dead In London Apartment Fire Rises To 79

The number of people presumed dead after last week's massive apartment fire in London has risen to 79, Metropolitan Police said Monday. "Of that 79, we have formally identified five people," Metropolitan Police Commander Stuart Cundy said at a press briefing, adding that the tally could change. The search-and-recovery effort at Grenfell Tower is still underway with the London Fire Brigade, he said. A criminal investigation into the cause of the fire that began has been opened, and residents at Grenfell Tower had for years complained that the building wasn’t fire-safe.
