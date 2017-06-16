Tulsa BMX facility proposal fails due to Coke contract

Plans that included $15.2 million from a larger tax renewal package to bring USA BMX to Tulsa has hit a roadblock.

The organization planned to move its headquarters to Expo Square, a multi-purpose arena in the Tulsa County Fairgrounds. The original plan was to refurbish office space and replace the old Drillers Stadium with a BMX training facility.

Expo Square CEO Mark Andrus tells the Tulsa World the plan fell through because of contractual requirements to Coca-Cola.

Andrus says Coca-Cola has long-term rights to all non-alcoholic beverage pours on the fairgrounds. He says Expo's contract with Coca-Cola requires anyone on Expo Square property to pour its products. USA BMX wants more flexibility.

Tulsa officials say USA BMX still plans to relocate to Tulsa, but leaders scrambling to find a new site.

