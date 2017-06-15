Fiat Chrysler Recalls Almost 300,000 Minivans Due To Air-bag Problem

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said Thursday that it's recalling almost 300,000 minivans in North America after discovering a wiring problem that "may lead to inadvertent deployment of a driver-side front air bag." The issue affects certain 2011-2012 Dodge Grand Caravan minivans and has been linked to 13 minor injuries, the Italian-American car maker said in a statement. An estimated 209,135 vans in the U.S. and 87,703 vehicles in Canada are covered by the recall, according to Fiat Chrysler. Shares were 0.8% lower in European trading, matching the Stoxx Europe 600's decline. U.S.-listed shares fell 1.2% in premarket action.
