Lockdown For Possible Shooter At Travis Air Force Base a False Alarm

A lockdown at Travis Air Force Base in Northern California raised fears of an active shooter Wednesday afternoon, but turned out to be a false alarm. The sprawling facility, located about midway between San Francisco and Sacramento, went under lockdown around 3:40 p.m. Pacific time after reports of gunshots inside a shopping mall on the base. After a search of the area, no victims were found. After more than an hour, "it was determined to be a false alarm," the base said in a Facebook post late Wednesday. A safety training exercise was scheduled to be held on base Wednesday and Thursday. While the base said the incidents were unrelated, reports said someone may have mistaken participants in the exercise for an actual gunman. The incident rattled nerves, following mass shootings earlier in the day in northern Virginia and San Francisco.
