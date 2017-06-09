U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May Says She Won't Resign After Election: Reports

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May has said she will not step down after a general election in which her Conservative party lost its majority in parliament, according to media reports. May has come under increasing pressure to resign following the snap election, with polls early Friday showing the Conservatives have won 315 seats, short of the 326 needed to secure a majority, as the Labour Party increased its seat total. May is in talks with senior party colleagues about how to form a new government, according to a report from ITV. But they are expected to demand that she have less control over the party than in recent months, if she wants to remain prime minister. The Conservatives may form a coalition with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party to try and cobble together a parliamentary majority, the Independent reported.
