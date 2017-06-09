U.K. Leader Theresa May Makes DUP Deal, Plans To Form Government: Reports

British Prime Minister Theresa May has reached a deal with the Democratic Unionist Party, with that Northern Ireland party agreeing to support her Conservative government, according to published reports Friday. The agreement was needed after May's Tories suffered a surprising setback in Thursday's general election, losing their majority and leaving the U.K. with a hung parliament. May is expected to visit Buckingham Palace later Friday to seek permission from the queen to form a government, a BBC report said.
