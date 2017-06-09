U.K. General Election Results In a 'hung Parliament'

The U.K. general election has ended Friday in a "hung parliament," where no single party holds a majority. With 646 seats out of 650 declared, Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party has won 315 seats, making it impossible for the ruling party to keep its majority in parliament. May has come under pressure to resign after losing her bid to smooth the path for her Brexit plans in parliament, but media reports Friday said she plans to stay on and look into forming a minority government.
