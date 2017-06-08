Trump Lawyer Kasowitz Says President Never Obstructed Russia Probe

WASHINGTON – The personal lawyer for Donald Trump said the president never sought to obstruct an FBI probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election. He also denied that the president demand "loyalty" from fired FBI director James Comey or asked Comey to drop an investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. The lawyer, March Kasowitz, issued his remarks after Comey testified Thurday before the Senate about his dealing with Trump before the president fired him in early May. Kasowitz also assailed Comey for "unathorized" leaks of his private conversations with the president in an effort to spur the establishment of a special counsel to handle the Russian probe.
