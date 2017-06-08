British conservatives lose majority: Stay with FOX Business for continuous U.K. election coverage

Cloudera Shares Clobbered On Release Of First Results As Public Company

By Wallace Witkowski Markets MarketWatch Pulse

Cloudera Inc. shares dropped in the extended session Thursday after the data-software company released its first earnings report as a public company. Cloudera shares sank 18% to $18.84 after hours. The company reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $5.78 a share, while analysts polled at FactSet had estimated a loss of $2.45 a share. On an adjusted basis, the company reported a loss of 27 cents a share, compared with analysts's view of a loss of 36 cents a share. Cloudera reported revenue of $79.6 million versus the estimate of $75.8 million from analysts. For the year, Cloudera expects an adjusted loss of $1.07 to $1.04 a share on revenue of $345 million to $350 million. Analysts expect a loss of $1.07 a share on revenue of $338.1 million. Cloudera launched its initial public offering in late April.

