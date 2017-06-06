Stocks Close Lower As Consumer-discretionary, Industrial Sectors Weigh

U.S. stocks closed lower Tuesday for a second session as investors exercised caution ahead of the U.K. elections and political uncertainties over former Federal Bureau of Investigation director James Comey's testimony this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 47.81 points, or 0.2%, at 21,136.23, led lower by shares of Wal-Mart Stores Inc. and Boeing Co. . The S&P 500 index finished down 6.77 points, or 0.3%, at 2,429.33, with the consumer-discretionary sector down 0.8% and the industrials sector falling 0.6%. The Nasdaq Composite Index closed down 20.63 points, or 0.3%, at 6,275.06.
