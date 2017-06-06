Gunshots Fired At Notre-Dame In Paris After Attack On Policeman: Reports

Police in Paris are warning the public to stay away from Notre-Dame cathedral Tuesday afternoon local time, after reports of gunshots and panic, according to the BBC. A man tried to hit a police officer with a hammer, and an officer responded, and the attacker has been shot and wounded, Le Figaro reported. The popular tourist area is in lockdown and specialist police force the Brigade de Recherche et d'Intervention has been deployed to search for a possible accomplice, the French newspaper said.
