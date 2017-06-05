UPDATE: Multiple Deaths Reported In Shooting In Winter Park, Fla.: Reports

Five people were killed Monday in a workplace shooting in an industrial area of Winter Park, Fla., close to Orlando, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing statements from the Orange County sheriff's office. The gunman was a disgruntled former employee, who is not suspected of having any ties to terror groups, the paper said. Seven people survived the incident, which took place at a business that makes accessories for recreational vehicles. The shooting took place near the intersection of Forsyth and Hanging Moss roads and was "stabilized" by about 9 a.m. Eastern, the sheriff's office said.
