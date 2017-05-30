Mattiello introducing long-awaited plan to cut car taxes

A plan to cut Rhode Island's unpopular car taxes is being introduced in the state legislature.

Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello is scheduled to introduce the bill Tuesday.

Mattiello pledged during a hard-fought re-election last year to eliminate car taxes, which are levied by cities and towns. He wants a six-year phase-out of the taxes, which could cost about $215 million. Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo (ray-MAHN'-doh) has proposed a more modest cut.

Mattiello spokesman Larry Berman says the first public hearing on the bill could happen in early June.

It's unclear why Mattiello has waited until the legislative session's final weeks for the proposal's public vetting.

Lawmakers convened in January. They're expected to adjourn in June after approving a new state budget for the fiscal year that begins in July.