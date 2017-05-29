A Foolish Take: The Future Looks Murky for Department Store Chains

The past few years have been rough for department stores, which once enjoyed a steady flow of foot traffic as the anchors of sprawling malls. The rise of online shoppingcaused mall traffic to plummet, while "fast fashion" retailers like H&M lured away apparel shoppers.

Continue Reading Below

Department store chains like J.C. Penney (NYSE: JCP), Sears (NASDAQ: SHLD), Macy's (NYSE: M), Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN), and Dillard's (NYSE: DDS)reacted to that shift with store closings, discounts, and e-commerce investments. But based on their comparable-store sales growth in fiscal 2016, those efforts haven't stopped the bleeding.

Data sources: Annual reports. Chart by author.

Each of these companies has offered turnaround plans. J.C. Penney is sellingmore home improvement items, beauty products, andathletic apparel. Sears plans tocut over a billion dollars in expenses to stay afloat. Macy's is experimenting withstores within stores, private-label products, and more discounts. Nordstrom is expanding itsoff-price brands, and Dillard's isrelying on its relative strength in women's apparel.

Those plans haven't impressed investors. That's why all five stocks have posted double-digit declines over the past five years. Unless these companies dramatically pivot their businesses away from big brick-and-mortar stores and malls, that pain could continue for the foreseeable future.

Offer from The Motley Fool: The 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. In fact, the newsletter they run,Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the S&P 500!*

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of 5/1/2017.

Offer from The Motley Fool: The 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. In fact, the newsletter they run, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the S&P 500!*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of 5/1/2017.

Leo Sun has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nordstrom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.