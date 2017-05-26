Cohn Says U.S. Not 'lowering' Sanctions On Russia And May Consider Toughening Them

A top aide to President Donald Trump said Friday that the administration is not considering "lowering" sanctions on Russia and suggested they could be toughened. Speaking to reporters at the G7 meeting in Italy, National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn said "we're not lowering our sanctions on Russia. If anything we'd probably look to get tougher on Russia." A senior administration official said Thursday that Trump was leaning toward maintaining sanctions against Moscow that were adopted by the Obama administration. Trump has in the past left open the possibility of lifting Russia sanctions.
