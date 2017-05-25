New Jersey reaches $39M settlement with ConocoPhillips

New Jersey officials say they have reached a $39 million settlement with energy company ConocoPhillips over ground water contamination.

Attorney General Christopher Porrino said Thursday that a U.S. District judge in New York approved the settlement with the Houston-based company.

Porrino says the company was one of 50 oil and chemical firms sued in 2007 by the state over ground water contamination. The state argued that the defendants were responsible for contamination from a gasoline additive called MTBE.

The defendants include major oil refiners, distributors and gasoline retailers in New Jersey. The state argued that the additive was found in groundwater at sites across the state.

Porrino says the state has obtained nearly $157 million in settlements with the defendants.

A message left with ConocoPhillips wasn't immediately returned.