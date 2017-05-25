Jared Kushner Named As Focus In Russia Probe: Reports

Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and White House adviser, is a focus of investigators looking into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, according to reports late Thursday. Multiple unnamed sources told NBC News and The Washington Post that Kushner has fallen under scrutiny in a Federal Bureau of Investigation probe, believing he may hold relevant information. Last week, reports surfaced that an unnamed senior official at the White House was a person of interest in the investigation.
