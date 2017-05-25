Best Buy: shoppers take advantage of tax refund checks

Best Buy had surprisingly strong sales of mobile devices and gaming products during the first quarter after the delayed arrival of federal tax refund checks put Americans in the mood to buy stuff.

Shares surged more than 11 percent before the opening bell Thursday to levels not seen since before the recession and the emerging dominance of Amazon.com.

For the three months ended April 29, Best Buy Co.'s revenue climbed to $8.53 billion from $8.44 billion. That's better than the $8.26 billion analysts expected, according to a poll by Zacks Investment Research.

Online sales jumped 22.5 percent domestically.

The company earned $188 million, or 60 cents per share, for the quarter, easily topping Wall Street projections for per-share earnings of 40 cents. A year earlier the Richfield, Minnesota, company earned $229 million, or 69 cents per share.

Best Buy now anticipates about 2.5 percent growth in full-year revenue. Its prior guidance was for approximately 1.5 percent growth. The company said that it has an extra week in fiscal 2018, occurring in the fourth quarter.

The chain expects second-quarter adjusted earnings of 57 to 62 cents per share with revenue between $8.6 billion and $8.7 billion. Analysts surveyed by FactSet are calling for earnings of 59 cents per share. Analysts polled by Zacks foresee revenue of $8.5 billion.

