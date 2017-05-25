Best Buy and Alphabet climb while Brown-Forman falls

NEW YORK – Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:
Brown-Forman Corp., down $2.74 to $51.60
The maker of Jack Daniels said it is not for sale and intends to remain family-controlled.
PVH Corp., up $4.94 to $106.98
The company behind the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands raised its annual forecasts after a solid quarterly report.
Best Buy Co., up $10.83 to $61.25
The electronics retailer issued a strong first-quarter report, including better sales of mobile devices and gaming products.
Alphabet Inc., up $14.25 to $991.86
Big-name technology companies made some of the largest gains Thursday as stocks rose for the sixth day.
Hormel Foods Inc., down $2.27 to $33.13
The food conglomerate said its turkey business continued to struggle in its fiscal second quarter.
Signet Jewelers Ltd., down $4.23 to $50.30
The jewelry company's profit and sales fell far short of analyst expectations.
Transocean Ltd., down 79 cents to $9.65
Oil-producing nations extended the production cut they implemented last year, but energy companies and oil prices fell.
Rayonier Advance Materials Inc., up $1.51 to $14.76
The forest products company agreed to buy Tembec of Canada.