Company to appeal decision in medical marijuana lawsuit

A Rhode Island textile company plans to appeal a ruling that said it discriminated against a woman by denying her an internship because she uses medical marijuana to treat migraine headaches.

In a decision released Tuesday, a Superior Court judge found that the Westerly-based Darlington Fabrics Corp. had violated a state law designed to prevent discrimination against legal medical marijuana users.

The case was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of Christine Callaghan. The complaint said the University of Rhode Island graduate student negotiated a paid internship with Darlington Fabrics in 2014 but lost it after disclosing she held a medical marijuana card.

Darlington Fabrics' attorney said Wednesday the firm will appeal to the state's highest court.