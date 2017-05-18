Senate Intelligence Chairman: Flynn's Lawyers Say He Won't Honor Subpoena

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr said Thursday that former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's lawyers say Flynn will not honor a subpoena to testify before the panel. Burr's comment was reported by the Associated Press and others and comes after reports that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into Flynn's actions, and that Trump's team knew Flynn was under investigation before they hired him.
