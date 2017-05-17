Here's Why Omeros Corporation Is Surging Again Today

What happened

Continue Reading Below

The market is pushing up shares ofOmeros Corporation(NASDAQ: OMER) again today. As of 10:50 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, the stock was 11.1% higher after the company reported more encouraging data for its lead rare-disease drug candidate.

So what

Urine protein levels are the latest piece of encouraging news surrounding Omeros Corporation's lead new drug candidate, OMS721 for the treatment of several rare diseases involving kidney function. The novel candidate is currently being tested in a registrational trial intended to support an application foratypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and today's data drop will most likely lead to another registrational trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A (IgA) nephropathy.

Image source: Getty Images.

Plenty of different conditions can lead to a buildup of IgA in places it shouldn't be. Because the immune system tends to cause permanent kidney damage while cleaning up the mess, one hallmark of kidney damage is increased levels of protein in the urine. This is why the market is pleased with results that show IgA patients excreted 77% less protein after OMS721 treatment.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Now what

Omeros estimates 1 in 1,400 Americans will eventually develop IgA nephropathy, and about 40% of these patients will progress to end-stage renal disease. At the moment there aren't any therapies available for this rare disease, butSoliris fromAlexion Pharmaceuticalsearned a label expansion for the treatment of aHUS in 2011.

Soliris is one of the world's most expensive therapies, and last year it generated about $2.8 billion in sales for Alexion. If OMS721 eventually earns approvals for aHUSand IgA nephropathy, a peak salesestimate above $1 billion annually seems conservative.

While I'm excited about OMS721, it's not the only reason Omeros is on a list of biotech stocks I'd buy now. The company also boasts an approved drug expected to bring the company to sustainable, positive cash flow while it swings for the fences with its rare-disease candidate.

10 stocks we like better than Omeros

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Omeros wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 1, 2017



Cory Renauer has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.