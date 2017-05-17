Donald Trump Inspires Netflix To Bring Back 'Arrested Development' For 5th Season

Netflix Inc. on Wednesday announced the hit show "Arrested Development" will return to the streaming service for a fifth season in 2018. In commenting on the show's return, series creator Mitchell Hurwitz hinted that bringing it back was inspired by its resemblance to the family life of President Donald Trump. "In talks with Netflix we all felt that stories about a narcissistic, erratically behaving family in the building business -- and their desperate abuses of power -- are really underrepresented on TV these days," Hurwitz said in a statement. "I am so grateful to them and to [20th Century Fox] TV for making this dream of mine come true in bringing the Bluths, George Sr., Lucille and the kids; Michael, Ivanka, Don Jr., Eric, George-Michael, and who am I forgetting, oh Tiffany. Did I say Tiffany? -- back to the glorious stream of life." "Arrested Development" was Netflix's foray into original comedy programming when it launched season four in 2013, said Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos. And Fox Television Group Co-CEOs Dana Walden and Gary Newman said the show is still one they get asked about the most, after being off the air for 11 years. Netflix shares, while down 2% on Wednesday, have gained 26% in the year to date. The S&P 500 index is up 6% in the year.

