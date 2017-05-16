The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending May 14, 2017 (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher ):

1.Into the Water by Paula Hawkins - 9780735211216 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

2.The Fix by David Baldacci - 9781455586554 - (Grand Central Publishing)

3.16th Seduction by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro - 9780316553452 - (Little, Brown and Company)

4.Golden Prey by John Sandford - 9780399184581 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

5.The Handmaid's Tale by Margaret Atwood - 9780547345666 - (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

6.Now, Please (Please, Book Two) by Willow Summers - No ISBN Available - (Hazy Dawn Press, Inc)

7.A Case of Need by Jeffery Hudson & Michael Crichton - 9781480400542 - (Open Road Media Mystery & Thriller)

8.Everything, Everything by Nicola Yoon - 9780553496666 - (Random House Children's Books)

9.Against All Odds by Danielle Steel - 9781101883921 - (Random House Publishing Group)

10.Thirteen Reasons Why by Jay Asher - 9781101539927 - (Penguin Young Readers Group)

