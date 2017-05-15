Berkshire Hathaway to list its stock holdings at end of 1Q

Berkshire Hathaway will file an update its U.S. stock holdings on Monday, but CEO Warren Buffett already announced one of the biggest changes the company made in the first quarter.

Continue Reading Below

Buffett said earlier this month that Berkshire had sold about 25 million of its 81 million IBM shares because the company hasn't performed the way he expected.

The filing expected Monday afternoon will detail all of Berkshire's U.S. stock holdings at the end of March, so other changes may be disclosed.

Many investors follow what Berkshire buys and sells because of Buffett's remarkably successful record over more than five decades.

Berkshire holds major stakes in Coca-Cola, Wells Fargo, American Express and other companies.