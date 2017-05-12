ASV Holdings Prices Initial Public Offering To Raise $26.6 Million

ASV Holdings, Inc. , a loader equipment manufacturer, priced its initial public offering at $7 a share Friday to raise $26.6 million. The company sold 1.8 million shares itself and 2 million shares were sold by one of its stockholders, Manitex International. The company has granted underwriters a 45-day option to sell an additional 570,000 shares. ASV itself expects to receive $10.7 million from the offering, after expenses. Shares are expected to start trading Friday under the symbol "ASV" on the Nasdaq Capital Market, Nasdaq's smaller-cap market. Roth Capital Partners was the sole book-running manager on the offering.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.