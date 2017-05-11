Dow Threatens Biggest One-day Slide In About 3 Weeks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Thursday was flirting with its steepest daily decline in four weeks, with losses for the price-weighted blue-chip gauge led by drops in shares of DuPont Inc. , Home Depot , and UnitedHealth Group . More than 20 of the Dow's 30 components were in negative territory pushing it down 119 points, or 0.6% at 20,828, putting it on pace for its worst daily drop since April 19, according to FactSet data. Market participants were attributing the slide to weakness in a recent batch of corporate quarterly reports, including those of disappearing-message company Snap Inc. , which reported a $2.2 billion net loss late Wednesday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index was off 0.6%, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.7%, retreating from its record close on Wednesday.
