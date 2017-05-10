Virginia-based energy giant changes name to Dominion Energy

Richmond, Virginia-based energy giant Dominion Resources Inc. has changed its name to Dominion Energy Inc.

The company said in a news release that shareholders voted Wednesday to approve the new name.

The proposed change was announced in February. Chairman, president and CEO Thomas Farrell II said at the time that it would unify the company's brands throughout the 18 states where it does business.

Dominion Energy's electric and natural gas utilities and other businesses will change their names to conform in the coming days. Changes to company bills, employee uniforms and other identifying marks will occur in the coming months.

The company is also getting a new logo.

Dominion operates one of the nation's largest natural gas storage systems and serves more than 6 million utility and retail energy customers.