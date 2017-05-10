US Futures, European Stocks Fall as Investors Mull Corporate Earnings

Stocks in Europe and futures markets in the U.S. edged lower Wednesday, while Asian shares were mixed, as investors processed the latest batch of corporate earnings releases for clues on whether major Western bourses can push past recent highs.

The Stoxx Europe 600 slipped 0.1% in early trade after closing on Tuesday at its highest level since August 2015. Futures markets pointed to a 0.1% opening loss for the S&P 500. Falling energy shares Tuesday helped snap a three-day winning streak for the S&P 500, which is hovering a few points off the record close it reached on Monday.

Markets appeared to have a muted reaction to the unexpected firing of James Comey, the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. U.S. futures lost some ground after the news broke, while the dollar also declined somewhat. The WSJ dollar index, which measures the buck against a basket of 16 other currencies, was down 0.1% recently.

Major stock markets have gained in recent weeks as corporate earnings have exceeded analyst expectations. U.S. companies have largely beat estimates, with the majority of the S&P 500 now having reported results, according to FactSet.

In Europe, meanwhile, the victory of the centrist Emmanuel Macron in French presidential elections on Sunday removed the existentialist threat to the eurozone posed by the candidacy of the euroskeptic Marine Le Pen. That allowed investors to look past political risks and refocus on economic fundamentals. European company earnings season is on track for its strongest quarter in a decade, according to a recent report from Morgan Stanley.

"The French elections have loomed large... as a potential restraining force on risk appetite," said Michael Metcalfe, head of global macro strategy at State Street Global Markets.

"Assuming that earnings growth continues... and we see this expected rebound in the hard data" then markets can continue to push higher, he added.

In Asia, South Korea's Kospi index gave up early gains and fell 1% following the conclusion of presidential elections in the country. Moon Jae-in's victory in those elections on Tuesday has prompted investor caution about ties between South Korea and the U.S.

Some analysts expect a more difficult relationship between the two countries, which could further complicate U.S. efforts to isolate North Korea and curb its nuclear-weapons program.

"The market is probably happy with a clear victory but they also have to contend with the announcement from North Korea to prepare for a nuclear test," said Sean Callow, a senior forex strategist at Westpac in Sydney. In currency markets, the Korean won was up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar recently.

In China, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 1% after a small gain on Tuesday had snapped a five-day losing streak. Among other things, analysts expect a high-profile regulatory crackdown to weigh on the market.

The official Xinhua News Agency has released seven articles in the past week interpreting a speech by President Xi Jinping on financial security, suggesting a continued focus on deflating asset bubbles and eliminating irregularities that have contributed to volatility in the stock market.

Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.3%, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 reversed early losses to trade 0.6% higher.

Government bond markets were little changed, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury note declining from Tuesday's close of 2.405% to 2.391% recently, according to Tradeweb.

In commodity markets, oil prices stabilized after falling by more than 1% on Tuesday. Brent crude oil was up 0.7% recently at $49.05 a barrel.



