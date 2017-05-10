Senate Intelligence Committee Subpoenas Documents Of Ex-NSA Head Flynn: Reports

A Senate probe has subpoenaed former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn for documents related to his interactions with Russian officials, according to reports late Wednesday. The subpoena follows a written request to Flynn for documents in late April, which Flynn declined. Flynn was asked to resign his NSA post by President Donald Trump in February. Recently, the Pentagon has opened an investigation to see if Flynn violated the law by accepting cash payments from foreign governments.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.