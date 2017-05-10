Schumer Calls For 'all-senators' Briefings With Attorney General Sessions And His Deputy On Comey Firing

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer on Wednesday requested that Republicans agree to hold separate "all-senators" closed-door briefings with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to explain the circumstances that led to the firing of Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey. "We need to hear from this administration about what happened and why and what is going to happen next," Schumer said. The Senate Democratic leader repeated his request for a special counsel to lead the inquiry into possible links between President Donald Trump's campaign and the Russian government.
