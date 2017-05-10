Dow Industrials Set To Be Dragged Lower By Disney's Premarket Slide

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Wednesday was set to open modestly lower, with stock in Walt Disney Inc. on track to be the biggest weight on the blue-chips gauge. In premarket trade, Disney's shares were cutting nearly 20 points from the Dow , with futures for the benchmark down 32 points, or 0.2% at 20,875. Futures for the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq-100 were tipping in the red in premarket trade as well. Disney's slump comes after it reported earnings late Tuesday that missed analysts' estimates, although the entertainment giant topped estimates for profit. U.S. equity were also under pressure in the wake of President Donald Trump's surprise firing of Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey late Tuesday, citing his handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails as Secretary of State under former President Barack Obama.
