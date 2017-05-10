LIVE: Following Comey Firing, Sarah Huckabee Sanders Holds White House Press Briefing

Comey Asked For More Money For Russia Probe Before Firing: Reports

James Comey asked for more money for the Federal Bureau of Investigation's probe into Russia's interference in the presidential election just days before he was fired as head of the agency, reports said Wednesday. President Donald Trump abruptly dismissed Comey on Tuesday night, citing Comey's handling of a probe into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server. The White House has insisted Comey's firing had nothing to do with the Russia investigation.

