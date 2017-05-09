NY food delivery start-up shuts down after 2 years

A New York food delivery service that launched with fanfare and celebrity chef backing is shutting down operations after only two years in business.

Maple, a New York-based service designed to deliver restaurant quality food, announced the company could not succeed in its current format and would cease operations following its recent sale to a London-based food delivery company, Deliveroo.

The New York Times reports that Maple, which distinguished itself by preparing its own food in the company's kitchens, will migrate some of its team to Deliveroo's operations in London.

Chef and restaurateur David Chang, founder of the Momofuku restaurant group was an initial backer of Maple. He has since founded his own delivery service Ando.