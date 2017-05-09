Colorado GOP blocks nation's 1st well-mapping requirement

Colorado Republicans have successfully blocked the nation's first requirement that oil and gas producers to provide the locations of all their gas lines.

The 28 Republicans successfully filibustered the bill late Monday.

The House had a midnight deadline to pass the bill in time to get it to the governor's desk by Wednesday, when the state Legislature finishes work for the year. Ruling Democrats were unable to stifle debate in time to make the deadline.

The bill was in response to a deadly home explosion in April that was traced to gas seeping from an old severed underground pipeline, called a flow line.

Democrats called for a searchable statewide map of gas lines. But Republicans pointed out that oil-and-gas regulators have already ordered safety reviews of the state's 54,000 wells.