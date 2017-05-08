White House: Republicans to be rewarded for health care vote

The Republican Party will be rewarded for doing "what's right" by voting to overhaul a "failing and collapsing" health care system. That's according to White House chief of staff Reince Priebus.

Priebus made that claim as Democrats and at least one outside group began planning to challenge the GOP for control of the House in the 2018 midterm election.

The health advocacy group Save My Care is launching a six-figure TV and digital advertising campaign beginning this week, targeting 24 Republican House members who voted to repeal the health care law.

A political group with ties to House Republican leadership, American Action Network, says it's buying $500,000 in television time to promote the bill.

Priebus scoffs at the notion that Republicans will lose control of the House in 2018.